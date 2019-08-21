Ministerial Appointments: Bayelsa Political Elders, IYC, Others Hail PMB Over Sylva, Akpabio 

Bayelsa Elders and the Umbrella body of the Ijaw Youths in the Niger Delta have showered commendations on President Muhammad Buhari over the appointment and ministerial portfolios allocated to the indigenes of the region including Former Governors from the region, Chief Timipre Sylva, Chief Rotimi Amaechi and Godswill Akpobio.

While the Bayelsa Political Elders made up of the State Chairman of the APC, Hon. Jothan Amos,the Former Minister of State for Agriculture, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri and a one-time Chairman of the Conference of Nigerian Political Parties (CNPP), Hon. Sunday Frank-Okputu, described the appointments and portfolio allocated as one that will take the country to the next level and silence dissenting voices in the region.

The Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) through its Secretary General, Alfred Kemepadei, said the appointment of Chief Timipre Sylva will ensure that most of the agitations and misunderstanding between communities and Oil multinationals are resolved and grass root development accelerated.

The State Chairman of the All Progressive Congress (APC), Hon. Jothan Amos, described the appointment of Chief Timipre Sylva as Minister of State for Petroleum as ‘a true succour to the people of the Niger Delta’

Jothan Amos said though Sylva is known for his near perfection in the area of human capital development,’the appointment represent a round peg in a round hole.’

Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, in his congratulatory message to Chief Timipre Sylva, Rotimi Amaechi,Godswill Akpabio and others , said the newly constituted cabinet by President Muhammad Buhari is commendable and ‘will truly take the country to the next level.’

Hon. Sunday Frank-OKputu, former State Chairman of the CNPP, commended President Muhammad Buhari for the composition of his new cabinet and congratulated the Former Bayelsa Governor, Chief Timipre Sylva.

According to Frank-Okputu, ‘ Chief Timipre Sylva is a prestigious son of Bayelsa and a true Ijaw son. Looking at the peculiar situation in the region, Chief Sylva understand all the issues and the sufferings by the people of the region.

‘I want to think President Buhari because there may have been more qualified people but his decision to make our son, chief Sylva to handle the petroleum ministry is a welcomed development that will resolve various age-long issues between oil multinationals and the people of the region.’

He however called on the newly Appointed Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva not to play politics with his new position and focus on ensuring that oil multinationals operate in line with global acceptable standards.

The Ijaw Youths Council (IYC), Secetary-General, Comrade Alfred Kemepadei, commended President Muhammad Buhari over the appointment of Chief Timipre Sylva, ‘President Buhari has appointed a true son of the region who understand our challenges and environment.:

Kemepadei said the people of the Niger Delta region will want Minister Timipre Sylva to concentrate on the the issue of the International Oil Companies (IOC) relocation to the region, a renewed collaboration with the IOCs on issue of working according to global best practice and reduction in the militirization of the region.’

‘We urge the new minister to work with the IOCs to ensure that more indigent Niger Deltans are employed, the actualization of the LNG brass project, the collaboration with FH and oil companies to realise the take off of the Agge seaport project and the immediate correction of the imbalance in the employment process in the NNPC as pointed out in the past.