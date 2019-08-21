NHRC Urges Incoming Ministers On Protecting People’s Right

The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has charged incoming ministers to align all their operations towards promoting as well the rights of citizens.

The Executive Secretary of the Commission, Mr. Tony Ojukwu who made the call yesterday at the NHRC Headquarters in Abuja, also said the primary duty of government in a democratic setting is to protect as well as promote and respect human rights.

Ojukwu said that for human rights to be successfully mainstreamed into government operations, the citizens must be carried along in the formulation and implementation of government operations, policies as well as activities.

While urging the new ministers to avoid discrimination as it concerns the implementation of government policies and programs, he said the methodology for mainstreaming human rights into government operations includes; ensuring gender equality, as well as inclusive implementation of government policies, programs and activities,

Accountability in implementing government programs and ensuring that people benefit in the implementation.

“One of the standards for measuring a developed society is the quantum of respect for human rights in the conduct of national affairs. Every organ of government must work towards, and align all their operations towards promoting, respecting and protecting the rights of citizens, leading to providing security and welfare for the people and thereby achieving the sustainable development goals of government”

“Conscious mainstreaming of human rights into government operations is a key sustainable way to ensure retaining the trust of the people by the government through achieving good governance and the Sustainable Development Goal”, he said.