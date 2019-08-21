Nigeria Can Survive Without Imported Food – APC Chieftain

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Kingsley Wenenda Wali, has declared that Nigeria has what it takes to feed its population without depending on food importation.

This is as he thrown his weight behind the decision of the Federal Government to withdrawal subsidy for imported foods.

Wali, who spoke with newsmen in Port Harcourt yesterday, called for total ban of some of the food items on the food import list.

He insisted that Nigeria has arable land and good weather, as well as the size, capacity and numbers to feed itself.

Wali, who is the Chairman of a good governance advocacy group, Unity House Foundation (UHF), said: “In my thinking, the decision of government to stop subsidizing food imports, is very overdue.

“Like I always say, leadership is about taking very hard decisions that will in the long run benefit the greater number. At some point in our recent history, banning rice importation was unthinkable, but today, we know better.

“Therefore, govt should move from food import subsidy to total ban of many on the food import list. We have the size, capacity, numbers and arable land and good weather to feed ourselves.

“Any community that cannot feed herself, cannot stand up to be counted in a meeting of Nations. Food security is same as national security. Any country that cannot feed herself is not safe.”