NIMC Extends NIN Enrolment To Austria, Germany

The National Identity Management Commission (NIMC) has extend the enrollment of Nigerians in diaspora into the National Identification Number (NIN) to Austria and Germany.

Director General/CEO NIMC, Engr Aliyu Aziz disclosed this in statement made available to newsmen by his General Manager of Operations and Corporate Communications, Abdulhamid Umar, in Abuja, said that the exercise will involve the demographic and biometric data capture of Nigerians residing in Austria and Germany and will be done in collaboration with Biosec Solution Limited, one of the Partners licensed by NIMC to carry out enrolment across the globe.

According to statement, the extension was to ensure that Nigerians living in Diaspora are not disenfranchised from the process, as it is in line with NIMC’s mandate to populate the National Identity Database (NIDB) and issue the NIN to all Nigerians and Legal Residents.

“The NIN is a mandatory requirement for many services like the acquisition and renewal of the International Passport, Bank account opening in Nigeria, Tax filing in Nigeria, and Business registration with the Corporate Affairs Commission amongst others.

“The flag off of the new Centres is scheduled to hold on Wednesday 21st August, 2019 in Austria, Vienna at the Embassy/Permanent Mission of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Renweg 25, P. O. Box 183, 1030, and on Friday, 23rd August, 2019 in Germany, Berlin at the Nigeria Embassy, Germany Neue jakobstrasse4, 10179.

“The NIMC licensed partners include: Biosec Solutions Limited; Slogani Consults Limited; CHAMS Consortium Limited; Defcon Systems Limited/ OIS Services; National eAuthentication Limited/ OIS Services; Thebez Global Resources/ Cox & Kings; Dantata Universal Services/VFS Global; Venn Technology Limited; Kevonne Consults Limited/Iris ID Systems INC.; UGS Technologies Limited/ OrangeHook African Continental/ Carvus; File Solution Limited/ EYE-ID LLC and IRIS Smart Technologies Limited,” his statement.