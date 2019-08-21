NURTW Seeks Collaboration With Govt To Curb Insecurity

he Nigeria Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) Oyo State has called for synergy between the union and state government in the war against insecurity, kidnapping and banditry.

A chieftain of the union, Alhaji Mukaila Lamidi (Auxiliary) also advocated collaboration between the government and NURTW in the ongoing fight against insurgency and other forms of insecurity across the country.

Lamidi while speaking with newsmen in Ibadan emphasized that there was the need for a cordial and sincere cooperation between the government and NURTW on the clampdown on insecurity in the country.

The NURTW chieftain pointed out that both the kidnappers and terrorists were not operating as invisible spirit but as human being, saying, “they move on roads either by the federal or state government or even local government roads.

He argued that if government fights against insecurity, especially kidnapping, robbery in the south and insurgency, terrorism in the north, it would yield good result.

According to him, state governments need to collaborate with the Nigeria Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) in the war against criminalities.

“For instance, in Oyo State, our union is perfecting arrangement to install 4g telecommunication and information technology gadgets in our garages and vehicles.

“We are in good talk with some professionals and consultants both here and abroad and we shall employ over 500 graduates of computer/information technology and transport management for this purpose.

“Our Union is ready to form synergy with Oyo State government to flush out criminals from the state and make the state habitable to everyone”, he said.

He appealed to the people of Oyo State to support this great move, urging parents to discourage their children from joining hands with the enemies of the present administration as well as those against the ongoing transformation process in the union.

“Some people without tangible or traceable sources of wealth are gathering gullible boys for selfish interest against the state government and the union. My advise goes to all parents to consider the present state of insecurity in the state and warn their children against any violent act or unwarranted uproar against the state or NURTW, as security agents in the state would not encourage nor entertain any activities capable of disturbing peace in the state.

“We have equally talked to every bonafide member of NURTW in the state to always remember that the union is legally registered as a trade union to carry out legitimate businesses relating to transportation of goods and human, therefore they should desist from harbouring or working for disgruntled elements seeking refuge with the union.

“Do not forget that the clampdown on fraudsters, Yahoo boys and armed robbers by the security operatives in Oyo State is very effective and it has forced most of them out of business, hence they continue seeking refuge in politics and NURTW.

“We shall flush them out of our union, we are professionals, we would not allow anyone to use our union against the government of Engineer Seyi Makinde and the progress of the state”, he added.