NEWS
Oyo-Ita In Presidential Villa, Attends Swearing-In Of Ministers
The Head of Service, Mrs Winifred Oyo-Ita, who was reported to be on medical leave, was at the Presidential Villa, Abuja, on Wednesday to witness the swearing-in of the ministers-designate.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Head of Service, who was also reported to have submitted her resignation letter to the Presidency over alleged contract scam, was seen seated on her `traditional’ position at the council chamber of the presidential villa.
NAN gathered that the head of service, who arrived the presidential villa shortly before the commencement of the inauguration of the ministers by the president, was seen heading towards the office of the Chief of Staff to the President, Malam Abba Kyari
NAN, however, observed that Oyo-Ita, who was listed as one of the speakers at the just concluded presidential retreat held between Aug. 19 and Aug. 20, was absent at the venue of the event.
Oyo-Ita was reported to be on medical leave after the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) quizzed her over an alleged contract scam to the tune of N3 billion.
NAN reports that the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, who was earlier re-appointed by the president, first took his oath of office during the inauguration of the ministers.
NAN reports that the inauguration of the ministers-designate was ongoing as at the time of filing this report
MOST READ
Obaseki Tasks Stakeholders On Shared Commitment To Sustainable Palm Oil Production
FG Urged To Address Youth Unemployment
MRA Hails NIPC Over Compliance With FOI Obligations
Ibadan Monarchs May Lose Crown As Makinde Resolves To Discontinue With Prosecution
Ministerial Appointment: ‘Why Am Absolutely Loyal To Buhari’ – Sylva
Ekiti APC Felicitates With Otunba Niyi Adebayo
NPA Board Moves To Reposition Eastern Ports
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES23 hours ago
Govs Meet Over NFIU Guidelines, SDGs, Others
-
COVER STORIES23 hours ago
High Expectations As Ministers Assume Office, Unveil Agenda
-
CRIME22 hours ago
Troops Thwart Terrorists Plan, Clear Maiduguri-Kondugu-Bama Road
-
POLITICS23 hours ago
PDP Clears 34 Aspirants For Bayelsa, Kogi Gov’ship Polls
-
BUSINESS19 hours ago
Refinery: Dangote’s High Tech Excites Engineers
-
NEWS23 hours ago
2019: PMB Gave False Information To INEC – Atiku
-
COVER STORIES23 hours ago
FG To Inject N600bn Into Power Sector – TCN
-
COLUMNS23 hours ago
How TETFund Is Building Relationship With FIRS