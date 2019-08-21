NEWS
Presidential Election Tribunal Reserves Judgment
The Presidential Election Petition on Wednesday reserved judgement in the petition challenging the election of Muhammadu Buhari as president.
NAN reports that former Vice President Atiku Abubakar and the PDP, are challenging the election of President Buhari.
Buhari was declared the winner of the Feb. 23 presidential election, with over 15 million votes as against Atiku’s 11, 262,978 votes.
The five-member panel led by Justice Mohammed Garba reserved judgment to a date to be communicated to all the parties involved in the petition.
Dr Levi Uzoukwu, who led the petitioners’ legal team insisted in his final written address that President Buhari’s claim that he submitted his certificates to the Military Board has been controverted by the Secretary to the Military Board.
Lawyers to INEC, President Buhari and the All Progressives Congress, however, urged the Tribunal to dismiss the petition with substantial cost for lacking in merit and substance.
They argued that the nation’s law only requires a candidate to be educated up to secondary school level or its equivalent.
