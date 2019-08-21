NEWS
Rotary Club Of Kaduna Provides Hepatitis Preventive Vaccines To KASU Students
Rotary Club of Kaduna in collaboration with Kaduna State University (KASU) as part of activities that marked the World Hepatitis day with the theme: Eliminate Hepatitis, find the missing millions’ recently has sensitized and provided free testing of Hepatitis ‘B’ virus and vaccines to students of the university.
The President of the Club, Rotarian Mohammed Sani Ahmed at the program which held at the University Main campus disclosed that the club will provide 50 percent vaccines for prevention of the virus.
The President also noted that Rotary Club is a humanitarian society, stressing that its outfit is fighting very hard to achieve zero hepatitis in Nigeria, adding also that Rotary Club of Kaduna has plans to build primary health care center in Unguwar Rimi.
Earlier in his presentation, the Director medicals KASU, Dr. Umar Mohammed defined hepatitis as inflammation of the liver.
He revealed that the virus remains silent for a very long time in an individual. He also said that hepatitis “B”and “C” are very common among individuals.
Dr Mohammed encouraged people who have tested positive not to fear, noting that elimination of hepatitis disease is achievable, stressing however that preventing the virus is better.
Also speaking, Dr. Mohammed Bello Haruna who represented the Deputy Governor of Kaduna State, Dr. Hadiza Sabuwa Baralabe, said that the most important thing about this hepatitis virus is prevention. He urged the students to partake in the screening exercise andnbe sure of their status.
Dr. Haruna also said that Kaduna state government has been in partnership with Rotary club and commended the efforts of the government in building and renovation of primary health care centres in the state.
The students were also screened on the hepatitis B” virus, some of them expressed appreciation to Rotary club for the opportunity.
MOST READ
NEWS5 hours ago
Obaseki Tasks Stakeholders On Shared Commitment To Sustainable Palm Oil Production
NEWS5 hours ago
FG Urged To Address Youth Unemployment
NEWS8 hours ago
MRA Hails NIPC Over Compliance With FOI Obligations
NEWS8 hours ago
Ibadan Monarchs May Lose Crown As Makinde Resolves To Discontinue With Prosecution
NEWS8 hours ago
Ministerial Appointment: ‘Why Am Absolutely Loyal To Buhari’ – Sylva
NEWS8 hours ago
Ekiti APC Felicitates With Otunba Niyi Adebayo
NEWS8 hours ago
NPA Board Moves To Reposition Eastern Ports
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES22 hours ago
Govs Meet Over NFIU Guidelines, SDGs, Others
- COVER STORIES22 hours ago
High Expectations As Ministers Assume Office, Unveil Agenda
- CRIME21 hours ago
Troops Thwart Terrorists Plan, Clear Maiduguri-Kondugu-Bama Road
- POLITICS22 hours ago
PDP Clears 34 Aspirants For Bayelsa, Kogi Gov’ship Polls
- BUSINESS18 hours ago
Refinery: Dangote’s High Tech Excites Engineers
- NEWS22 hours ago
2019: PMB Gave False Information To INEC – Atiku
- COVER STORIES22 hours ago
FG To Inject N600bn Into Power Sector – TCN
- EDITORIAL22 hours ago
Ethnic Nationalism And Nigerian Unity