Sen Abbo’s Absence Stalls Assault Trial
The absence of Senator Elisha Abbo, who allegedly assaulted a nursing mother, has stalled his trial in a Zuba Chief Magistrate Court in Abuja.
During the court sitting yesterday, the police prosecution counsel, James Idachaba, told the court that the defendant was not in court.
Idachaba told the court that he was ready to open his case against the defendant and all his witnesses were in court.
However, Mr. Adegbite Adeniyi, Counsel to Abbo, told the court that his client was sick.
”My Lord my client is suffering from Acute Febrile (a medical term used to describe a sudden fever or elevation in body temperature)”, he said.A
Adeniyi, who presented a medical report to the court, added that Abbo was on admission in a hospital in Yola, Adamawa State.
He told the court that his client’s surety was in court.
He explained that the prosecution served him with the proof of evidence in the morning in court.
Adeniyi prayed the court to grant him an adjournment to put his house in other.
However, the prosecution did not oppose the oral application made by Abbo’s counsel.
The Magistrate, Abdullahi Ilelah, adjourned the case until September 24 for hearing.
The Senator, who represents Adamawa North Senatorial Zone was arraigned on July 8 for allegedly assaulting a nursing mother, Mrs Warmate Osimibibra
The prosecution alleged that the Senator committed the offence on May 11 at Pleasure Chest Shop FA 45 Located at Bannex Plaza Aminu Kano Crescent Wuse II Abuja.
