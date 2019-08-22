APC Youth Vanguard Congratulates PMB, New Ministers

All Progressives Congress (APC) National Youth Vanguard has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari and the new members of the Federal Executive Council (FEC) on their swearing in ceremony as ministers of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

The Youth Vanguard in a statement, signed by its national president, Haruna Kabir Alfa expressed confident that the ministers will contribute their best by cooperating and supporting President Muhammadu Buhari to deliver dividends of democracy to Nigerians.

“The Youth vanguard wish all the ministers a very successful and impactful tenure and look forward to a cordial working relationship. This undoubtedly will ensure the successful implementation of the Next Level plans for our collective progress as a country,” he said.

He said that the new ministers are to serve as agents in deepening democracy and entrenching good governance in their respective ministries.