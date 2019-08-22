Aregbesola Tasks NSCDC On Intelligence Gathering 

The newly appointed Minister of Interior, Rauf Aregbesola, has called the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), to strengthen its capacity on intelligence gathering.

Aregbesola, who made the call on Thursday in Abuja during a familiarisation visit to NSCDC headquarters, said that effective intelligence gathering by security agencies was of paramount importance.

“Provision of early warning signals by security agencies must be sharpened to reduce security threats in Nigeria and we will be proactive rather than being reactive.

“It is not the arrest of crisis that is the hallmark of security agencies but its prevention and so, threats are to be totally eradicated,” he said.

Aregbesola, however, called for the cooperation of all security agencies to savage the security challenges in the country.

According to him, it is important for the ministry to set a slogan that will tackle the problems of security, improvement of the economy and war against corruption by being transparent.

“We must give Nigerians the full meaning of the new acronym: ‘SET’ as S stands for Security, E stands for Economy while T stands for transparency,” he said.

He said that security would be given priority under his watch, adding that he would within the shortest time of his administration change the narrative of security in the country.

Abdullahi Gana, Commandant General of the Corps, commended the minister for the visit and pledged the commitment of NSCDC to work seamlessly to achieve its goals. (NAN)