NEWS
‘Attack On Ekweremadu, Blessing In Disguise’
The attack on Senator Ike Ekweremadu by suspected members of the Indigenous People of Biafra is a blessing in disguise going by the widespread condemnation of the incident, according to Chief James Ugwu, national publicity secretary of Adada State Movement.
Chief Ugwu, who made this statement yesterday in Enugu, however, described the attack as callous and undeserved by the senator, adding that the reactions that followed the assault have showed up Ekweremadu as a worthy leader.
Ugwu, who is also the financial secretary of the PDP, South-East zone, said, “Ekweremadu fights for the Igbo cause; he is a credible national leader. However, the act is a blessing in disguise. Our people say ‘miri mara ugo asago ugo aru’. Reactions across political divides point that Nigeria will soon celebrate Prof. Ekweremadu. His forgiving spirit and comportment revealed his leadership acumen.”
“If IPOB strategy is to embarrass Igbo leaders, then they are headed for a cul-de-sac. They should tender unreserved apologies to the Igbo nation. Ekweremadu played major roles towards the release of Nnamdi Kanu from jail. How then would he be the target?”.
Hon Ugwu further described IPOB’s threat to Igbo leaders as a national embarrassment, calling on them to withdraw elected governors and representatives. We also have Chief Nnia Nwodo as leader of Ohaneze Ndigbo.We deserve no embarrassment whatsoever from anybody.”
