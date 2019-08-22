AU Strongly Condemns Terrorist Attack In Burkina Faso That Killed 24 Soldiers

The African Union (AU) Commission has condemned a recent terrorist attack that targeted a military base in Burkina Faso that left at least 24 soldiers dead.

Chairperson of the commission Moussa Faki Mahamat condemned the attack in a statement on Thursday.

Terrorists on Monday attacked a military base in northern Burkina Faso, killing at least 24 soldiers while injuring a dozen others.

“The Chairperson condemns, in the strongest terms possible, the heinous terrorist attack on August 19 on a military base in Koutougou in the north of Burkina Faso that left at least 24 soldiers dead and others wounded,” Mahamat said.

He reiterated the AU’s solidarity with the government and people of Burkina Faso “in their efforts in preventing and countering terrorism and violent extremism in all their manifestations in the country”.

He further reaffirmed the pan African bloc’s “strong rejection of all acts of terrorism and violent extremism and stresses the need for enhanced cooperation among the countries of the region and their security services to prevent and counter-terrorism and violent extremism.”

The chairperson expressed his “confidence in the solidarity of the Sahel countries in combating terrorism in the Sahel region, and the efforts of the Nouakchott Process on Enhanced Security Cooperation to strengthen sharing of intelligence in the region in the fight against terrorism and extremism”.