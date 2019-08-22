Benue To Expand Number Of Christian Aid Beneficiaries

Benue State government has committed to sustaining life-saving treatment to children under five years in remote communities in the state, while promising to scale-up support to more kids above the over 340, 000 already reached by Christian Aid Nigeria.

Governor Samuel Ortom and top state health officials made this pledge at the child health intervention programme implemented by Christian Aid Nigeria in partnership with the government of Benue State, the Federal Ministry of Health and two local partners, Ohonyeta Care Givers and Jireh Doo Foundation.

The health scheme known as Partnership for Improved Child Health (PICH) Project, was a 3-year (2015/2016 to 2019) UKAID funded intervention in the four local governments areas of Konshisha, Kwande, Obi and Okpokwu.

The project had employed integrated Community Case Management (iCCM) approach, providing free life-saving treatment to under five (U-5) children in hard to reach communities using volunteers known as Community Oriented Resource Persons (CoRPs).

“Every life saved is worth fighting for, as a state, we will spare nothing to sustain and expand what Christian Aid has achieved,” remarked Governor Ortom, while commending the NGO for touching the lives of people in the four local governments in a remarkable way.

“I wish to urge Christian Aid that as you close-out, we also want you to liaise with our officials to see how you can quickly return to our dear state because we still have 19 local governments that are waiting for your generous support,” said the governor, who was represented by his special adviser on Special Duties, Mr. Joseph Odaudu.

On his part, the state commissioner for Health, Dr. Sunday Onah Eligwu, said:

“We are all living witnesses to what Christian Aid has done in Benue State, we marvel at the extent of their penetrations into our communities, reaching the hard to reach and making significant impacts.”

While attesting to the “big impacts” made and successes recorded in the state by Christian Aid, the commissioner, represented by the state’s director of Public Health, Dr. Terna Kur, said the government will have to brace up to the challenge of sustaining and expanding what Christian Aid has done in the state.

“After exiting the programme, we should be able to share good news with Christian Aid in future. We will do our best with the available resources to sustain and expand the scope of reach,” said the commissioner, while assuring that the state governor will support state Ministry of Health to do more.

In similar vein, executive secretary, State Health Insurance Agency, Tony Egwu, told Christian Aid not to “despair,” about the sustainability of the intervention, while assuring that “six months, one year from here, what you have done would have been improved upon.”

Egwu said the state’s bid to sustain the type of health intervention by the Christian Aid, is substantially covered as Benue has already secured N1.7 billion from the federal government through the State Health Insurance Agency, after contributing N100 million counterpart fund.

Earlier in her welcome address, Global Health Advisor of Christian Aid, Nanlop Ogbureke, said: “Through the PICH Project, over 300, 000 cases/children have been reached with life-saving interventions. This is an achievement that was made possible by working closely with over 900 CORPs, 130 CDC groups, over 300 faith and community leaders, over 100 HCWs selected from across primary health care posts and centers.

“Today, we look back, post three years of the PICH project (2016 – 2019) and I must say, with a deep sense of humility that the objectives of the project have been met across all the expected outcomes and also some significant positive unexpected results/outcomes.

“As I end, I cannot fail to reiterate that these transformative changes must be amplified, made visible and sustained – traversing beyond the 4 LGAs and saturating Benue State in its entirety,” Ogbureke said, while urging the government of Benue State to make deliberate investment toward improving the health of its people.

The Senior Programme Coordinator, Community Health of Christian Aid, Anne Adah-Ogoh commended the communities for their cooperation in making the PICH project very successful, hoping that “the government of Benue State will ensure that communities continue to access the commodities for Integrated Community Case Management (ICCM) conditions from September 1, 2019,” after the exit of Christian Aid.

She however expressed concern that despite the successes recorded in Benue State, the health indicators for Nigeria as one of the highest contributors to under-five mortality in the world have not changed. “We take five steps forward and fifteen steps backward,” she added.