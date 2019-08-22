CRIME
Court Bars Indian Businessmen From Taking Over Octogenarian’s Firms
Justice Nicholas Oweibo of the Federal High Court in Lagos yesterday restrained three Nigeria based India businessmen, from taking any steps aimed at taking over three Nigeria firms, owned by an 87 year-old, Isaac Oluwole Oginni and his wife, Mobolatan Kehinde.
Justice Oweibo granted Octogenarian and his wife interim injunction restraining Bhagwan Gupta, and his two sons, Vineet Gupta and Rachit Gupta from removing them as directors of the firms: Bolawole Enterprises Nigeria Limited, Lesag Nigeria Limited and Inter-management Nigeria Limited,
Justice Oweibo specifically stopped the India citizens, their Agents, Representatives, Servants, Privies, or any persons acting for them or on their behalf from convening the 13th Ordinary General Meeting scheduled for the first defendant on the 2nd of August 2019 at the Registered Office at No. 14, Fatai Atere Way, Matori, Mushin Lagos State, for the removal of the Plaintiffs Mr. Isaac Oluwole Oginni and Mrs. Mosebolatan Kehinde Oginni as Directors of the 1st Defendants pending the hearing and determination of the Originating Summons.
The court also ordered in the interim an injunction restraining the Defendants, their Agents, Representatives, Servants, Privies, or any persons acting for them or on their behalf from convening the Extra Ordinary General Meeting scheduled for 2nd Defendant on the 23rd of August 2019 at Sheraton Hotel, lkeja, Lagos State, for the removal of the Plaintiffs Mr. Isaac Oluwole Oginni and Mrs. Mosebolatan Kehinde Oginni, as Directors of the 2nd Defendant pending the hearing and determination of the Originating Summons.
And order of interim injunction restraining the Defendants, their Agents, representatives, Servants, Privies, or any persons acting for them or on their behalf from convening the Extra Ordinary General Meeting scheduled for 3rd Defendant on August 22, 2019 at Adeleke Adedoyin street, Victoria Island, Lagos State, for the removal of the Plaintiffs Mr. Isaac Oluwole Oginni and Mrs. Mosebolatan Kehinde Oginni, as Directors of the 3rd Defendant pending the hearing and determination of the Originating Summons.
