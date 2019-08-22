NEWS
Edo Govt Reiterates Commitment To Clear Council Workers’ Arrears
***to work with councils on waste mgt
The Edo State Commissioner for Local Government and Community Affairs, Hon. Monday Osaigbovo, has said that the Governor Godwin Obaseki-led administration is committed to clearing salary arrears owed employees of local councils in the state.
He disclosed this when he met with the Edo State Chapter of the Nigerian Union of Local Government Employees (NULGE) in Benin City, the state capital.
The commissioner assured the NULGE executives that the issue of salary arrears is being addressed as the governor is committed to ensuring that workers at all levels get paid as and when due.
Osaigbovo added, “One of the first things I want to try as much as possible to address is the issue of salary arrears of some local governments. The governor has said that there is no reason salaries should not be paid by 26th of every month. If salary is regular, you can plan your budget.
“I have met with these councils’ chairmen and they will be making payment soon and we are working on how these councils can save every month to ensure that the backlog is cleared.”
Hon. Osaigbovo said the state government was disturbed over the indiscriminate dumping of refuse in parts of the state as well as blockage of drainages in the city centre, noting that stakeholders at the grassroots level will meet to deliberate on how to curb the practice.
He said, “Since the government has given us good roads and provided drainages, we should be able to maintain the drainages regularly. I will be meeting with chairmen of councils and head of environmental sanitation soon to come up with ways to address this trend.
“I believe if our officers can visit houses regularly to ensure adherence to waste disposal regulations, you will be surprised that dirt would soon be out of our streets. This is a city. I am very sure that NULGE executives can help us in this area too.”
Earlier, the President, Edo State Chapter, NULGE, Comrade Lazarus Imokhai Adorolo, urged the commissioner to review issues affecting the various local governments for efficient productivity of workers, noting, “We want to use this opportunity to draw your attention to the issues of some local governments viz-a-viz the Union and this includes salary arrears in some local governments among others.”
