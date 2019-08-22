FCT Minister Pledges Increased Support As NYSC Swears In 1900 Members

Mr Muhammed Bello, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) has pledged the territory’s increased support to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) in the territory.

Speaking during the swearing in ceremony of 1,900 corps members for the 2019 batch “B” Stream 2 orientation course, Bello urged officials of the scheme not to hesitate to present its challenges to his office for urgent action.

He advised corps members to take full advantage of the NYSC Skills Acquisition and Entrepreneurship Development programme (SAED) for their post-NYSC self reliance adding that necessary support would be accorded them.

The Minister also assured them that the FCTA was working with all relevant agencies to ensure that their security was guaranteed, while urging them to be security conscious.

Bello’s address was delivered by Mr Samuel Atang, Director of Administration and Finance in the FCTA.

Mrs Walida Siddique-Isa, FCT Coordinator of the NYSC, assured the minister that resources and contributions from the FCTA toward the orientation course were duly received.

The coordinator thanked the administration for improving facilities in the camp, while advising the corps members to be law abiding.

Siddique-Isa who urged the Corp members to be discipline, law abiding, security conscious and always maintain the NYSC dress code, warned them not to tamper with the NYSC uniform as “it is a national symbol .

Chairperson of the NYSC governing board, Mrs Safiya Umar, emphasised that the aim of the scheme was to promote unity and integration.

In an address delivered on her behalf by Mrs Hajarat Alayande, Director of Youth Development, FCTA, Umar urged the corps members to work toward those set goals.

She reiterated the need for corps members to take active part in the SAED programme “for self reliance and to curb high rate of unemployment as well as long term value creation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that 1,900 corps members, comprising of 977 males and 917 females took part in the swearing in ceremony.

The oath was administered by Justice Peter Afen on behalf of the Chief Judge of the FCT.