‘FG’ll Improve Girl Child Education’

The new Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Mrs Paulen Tallen has said the federal government is set to improve on the quality of girl child education in the country, in line with the drive to reduce the the vulnerability of girls in the society. She said this according to her will also go along way to improve the economy.

Tallen stated this yesterday at the ministry’s headquarter in Abuja during a welcome ceremony organised for her by members of staff of the ministry.

She said most vulnerable women in the society are the uneducated adding that most of the security problems we have today has its roots to mothers who are not able to give meaningful lives to their children since they cannot afford it.

“This is a wholistic ministry, as the woman takes care of the home, children and her husband. Am giving you all a charge that things will be done differently henceforth. We must set out targets and work towards achieving it”.

“This ministry is multi facet and has a lot of responsibility. To touch the lives of the vulnerable, we have an uphill task to meet up with mandate of the ministry and demand of Mr President. You will see the enormous support and corporation we are going to enjoy from him” the minister said.

In her welcome address, Permanent Secretary of the ministry, Mrs Ifeoma Anagbogu assured the minister of support from the seven hundred staffs comprising of men and women.

She said the ministry is grossly suffering from inadequate funding as most of their activities are capital intensive since it takes a lot to secure youths and women.