FOOTBALL
Former Falconets Captain, Chiejine, Is Dead
Ifeanyi Chiejine, former captain of Nigeria’s Under 20 female football team, Falconets is dead.
The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) announced this on its twitter handle @thenff on Thursday in Abuja.
Chiejine captained the first set of the U-19 national team, which is now known as U-20, to the FIFA Women’s World Cup in 2002 and went on to play for the senior team, Super Falcons.
“We are sad to announce the sudden demise of former @NGSuper_Falcons player Ifeanyichukwu Chiejine who passed on after a brief illness on Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019,” NFF said.
Chiejine played for Nigeria Women Football League clubs like Pelican Stars, Flying Babes FC, Confluence Queens and FCT Queens.
She was also part of the successful Bayelsa Queens side that won the league back to back in 2006 and 2007 alongside Evelyn Nwabuoku and Onome Ebi, among others.
She represented Nigeria at three FIFA Women’s World Cup in 1999, 2003 and 2007 and was the youngest player at the 1999 FIFA Women’ World Cup in the U.S.
