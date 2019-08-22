NEWS
Gombe Governor Congratulates Pantami, Others
Governor Muhammadu Inuwa Yahaya of Gombe State has congratulated the immediate past Director-General, National Information Technology Development Agency ( NITDA) and Gombe State representative, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami on his swearing-in and subsequent appointment as the Minister of Communications.
The governor who also felicitated with other new ministers, described Pantami’s portfolio in the communications ministry as a well-deserved and befitting one.
“On behalf of the government and good people of Gombe Atate, I wish to rejoice with our dear brother, Dr. Isa Ali Ibrahim Pantami and all the new ministers for being found worthy by Mr. President to join his next level cabinet.
*This is indeed a promising team and round pegs in round holes. Specifically, the assigning of Dr. Pantami to the communications ministry gladens our hearts, as it is a big plus for our state, considering his expertise and sound background in Information and Communications Technology, ICT in particular, and his track records of service to Gombe state and Nigeria in general” the governor said.
Yahaya expressed confidence in the ability of the new minister to further consolidate on his pedigree which earned him recognition, respect and honour both nationally and globally.
In a statement by his senior special assistant on Media and Publicity, Ismail Uba Misili, the governor Pantami to see the new task as a challenge to make more remarkable impacts both in the communications sector and other fields of human endeavors by deploying his vast experience, network and depth of knowledge to reposition the sector in line with President Buhari’s next level agenda.
While expressing optimism that the former NITDA boss will do Gombe State and indeed the nation proud, Yahaya also assured that his administration would accord him all the needed support to succeed.
MOST READ
Obaseki Tasks Stakeholders On Shared Commitment To Sustainable Palm Oil Production
FG Urged To Address Youth Unemployment
MRA Hails NIPC Over Compliance With FOI Obligations
Ibadan Monarchs May Lose Crown As Makinde Resolves To Discontinue With Prosecution
Ministerial Appointment: ‘Why Am Absolutely Loyal To Buhari’ – Sylva
Ekiti APC Felicitates With Otunba Niyi Adebayo
NPA Board Moves To Reposition Eastern Ports
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES22 hours ago
Govs Meet Over NFIU Guidelines, SDGs, Others
- COVER STORIES22 hours ago
High Expectations As Ministers Assume Office, Unveil Agenda
- CRIME20 hours ago
Troops Thwart Terrorists Plan, Clear Maiduguri-Kondugu-Bama Road
- POLITICS21 hours ago
PDP Clears 34 Aspirants For Bayelsa, Kogi Gov’ship Polls
- SPONSORED24 hours ago
PTAD Commences Fifth Phase Of Parastatals Pensioner Verification Exercise
- BUSINESS18 hours ago
Refinery: Dangote’s High Tech Excites Engineers
- NEWS22 hours ago
2019: PMB Gave False Information To INEC – Atiku
- COVER STORIES22 hours ago
FG To Inject N600bn Into Power Sector – TCN