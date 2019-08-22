COVER STORIES
Govs Meet Over NFIU Guidelines, SDGs, Others
Governors of the 36 States of the Federation yesterday met in Abuja under the auspices of the Nigeria Governors Forum (NGF) over the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit (NFIU) guidelines on Local Government Funds and other matters.
Recall that the NFIU had in May stopped the governors from tampering with the monthly allocations of the local government areas in their states.
The NFIU had announced a ban on transactions on state and local governments joint accounts, arguing that such accounts are only transitional accounts from where funds should go directly to the accounts of local governments.
The NFIU had also placed a limit on cash withdrawals from local governments accounts to a maximum of N500,000 per day. It had warned banks to ensure strict compliance.
The NFIU, which was excised from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), set June 1, 2019, as the takeoff date of the new order.
The governors had described as illegal the NFIU’s ban on transactions on state and local governments joint accounts, arguing that such accounts are only transitional accounts from where funds should go directly to the accounts of local governments.
Also on the agenda was the Panel on SDGs and Climate Change at the upcoming United Nations General Assembly, among others.
In attendance are NGF chairman, Kayode Fayemi, deputy chairman of NGF and governor of Sokoto, Aminu Tambuwal.
Others are: Okezie Ikpeazu (Abia), Umaru Fintri (Adamawa), Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), Willie Obiano (Anambra), Samuel Ortom (Benue), Bala Mohammed (Bauchi), Godwin Obaseki (Edo), Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi (Enugu), Abdullahi Ganduje (Kano), Dairu Ishiaku (Taraba), Abubakar Badaru, (Jigawa), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta), Emeka Ihedioha (Imo), Seyi Makinde (Oyo), Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Ganiyu Oyetola (Osun) Aminu Masari (Katsina) and Bello Matawalle (Zamfara).
As at press time yesterday, the meeting was still ongoing.
