Group To Inec: Withdraw Uba Sani’s Certificate Of Return

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has been called upon to withdraw the certificate of return it issued to the Senator representing Kaduna central senatorial district in the National Assembly, Senator Uba Sani.

The group under the aegis of Northern Students Support for Atiku in a statement signed by its secretary general, Abdulaziz Musa Alhassan alleged that the current senator representing Kaduna central violated section 107 of the Electoral Act by not resigning his appointment during the elections as the Special Assistant Political to the Kaduna

State Governor, which it said was a “clear disrespect and violation of the laws of the land. ”

The group also alleged that the Independent National Electoral Commission was aware of this infractions, yet decided to overlook it saying that INEC was supposed to be fair and just to all Nigerians.

It said that INEC ought to have reminded the state electoral commissioners to instruct all election officials under their supervision to findings about every aspirant known not minding political affiliation to ensure transparent process in accordance with the electoral law.

It also called on INEC to swing into action to review the victory of the Kaduna Central senator. It said subsequently INEC should ensure that candidates adhere strictly to the electoral guidelines, which includes enduring that there is no one who holds political appointment but failed to resign that should be allowed to contest elections.

The has also in a petition to the national chairman of INEC dated August 14, 2019 titled “Petition and need to avert the abuse of office and political corruption and a clear violation of the law against the APC senator Kaduna central “, and signed by the secretary general, Abdulaziz Musa Alhassan.

The petition reads in part, “Reference to the above subject matter, we the Northern Students Support for Atiku hereby bring to your notice about the violation of the constitution and the electoral act section 107 (I) (f) and section 107 of the electoral act respectively, the credible allegation that had been circulating online, pointing out his

personal bias in favour of APC and senator.

“Sir, this allegations are so weighty, it becomes necessary that we bring them to your notice so that you may be aware and then abstain from any acts that may eventually corroborate them.

“It is also well known that the senator who was a former Special Assistant to Kaduna State Governor received his salary as SA in February 2019 which is clearly after the election of the presidential and National Assembly.”

“We hereby request immediate withdrawal of his certificate of return pending the determination of the current case in the Tribunal, ” the group added.