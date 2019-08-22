Hirving Lozano Set To Seal Napoli Transfer

Mexico international Hirving Lozano is set to join Napoli on a permanent deal from Dutch side PSV Eindhoven.

The 24-year-old winger will become Napoli’s ninth signing this summer with the agreement following months of speculation regarding Lozano’s future, with Napoli coach Carlo Ancelotti publicly acknowledging his interest in the Mexico City native last May.

Lozano scored 21 goals in 40 games in all competitions for PSV last season, including two in the Champions League.

He played in all four of Mexico’s 2018 World Cup games, scoring the winner in El Tri’s victory over Germany in the group stage, but did not feature in Mexico’s 2019 Gold Cup-winning campaign due to a knee injury.

Before joining PSV in 2017, Lozano began his career with Pachuca, winning the Liga MX title and the CONCACAF Champions League.

Lozano — who has nine goals in 36 international games — is an integral part of the Mexico national team under Gerardo “Tata” Martino, who indicated in March that he believed the forward was ready for a step up to a bigger league.

“I think that Hirving has been in Holland a decent amount of time and has shown he’s a valuable player that can make the jump to one of Europe’s biggest institutions,” he said in a news conference. “I’d be in agreement [with a move], but it’s obviously the player’s decision.

“From the analysis side, is the player is now prepared? Absolutely, yes.”

Lozano could potentially make his debut for Napoli in the club’s opening Serie A game of the season on Saturday against Fiorentina.

Napoli finished second in Serie A last season and will compete in the Champions League.