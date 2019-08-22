NEWS
IGP Hosts 2019 INTERPOL Week
In line with his commitment to drive global collaboration towards effectively addressing prevailing and emerging crimes, in Nigeria, the Sahel region and other countries in the African continent, the Inspector General of Police, IGP Mohammed Adamu, will, for the first time in Nigeria’s history, host the INTERPOL Week.
The event, tagged “A Safer World” will be held at the International Conference Centre, Abuja from 23rd-29th August.
Force PRO, Frank Mba said in a statement that the event will address issues such as terrorism, violent extremism, kidnapping, arms smuggling and illicit proliferation of small arms and light weapons, cybercrime, cattle rustling, human trafficking, maritime insecurity, herders and farmers’ conflict amongst others
The INTERPOL week, which will have in attendance the National Central Bureau (NCB) focal officers from the 194 INTERPOL member countries, security experts from across the globe, other security and safety agencies in Nigeria including the NDLEA, EFCC, NIS, NCS, NAPTIP and NAFDAC, is targeted at fine-tuning the existing working partnerships amongst security organizations within and outside Nigeria with a view to improving on the security situation in Nigeria and the West African sub-region.
Mba also noted that it is the expectation of the IGP that at the end of the week-long colloquium, the competence and capacities of the participants would have been greatly enhanced towards effectively addressing the challenges of policing in the 21st century.
