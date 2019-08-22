CRIME
Kaduna Police Ban Volunteer Security Outfit
The Kaduna State Police Commissioner, Ali Aji Janga has placed a ban on the activities of volunteer security outfit (Yan Sa Kai/Yan Bula) in the state.
This was disclosed in a statement signed by the police public relations officer (PPRO), DSP Yakubu Sabo, yesterday and made available to newsmen.
“Thus, on no account should any person or group of persons parade themselves as Yan Sa Kai/ Yan Bula and perform any form of voluntary security assignment within the command,” it stated.
The command said that it would not hesitate to deal decisively with any person or group of persons who violate the order using the instrumentality of the law.
The command therefore, solicited support from the public to provide timely and useful information about criminal activities within their immediate environment in order to help the police serve them better as security is everyone’s business.
MOST READ
Obaseki Tasks Stakeholders On Shared Commitment To Sustainable Palm Oil Production
FG Urged To Address Youth Unemployment
MRA Hails NIPC Over Compliance With FOI Obligations
Ibadan Monarchs May Lose Crown As Makinde Resolves To Discontinue With Prosecution
Ministerial Appointment: ‘Why Am Absolutely Loyal To Buhari’ – Sylva
Ekiti APC Felicitates With Otunba Niyi Adebayo
NPA Board Moves To Reposition Eastern Ports
MOST POPULAR
-
COVER STORIES23 hours ago
Govs Meet Over NFIU Guidelines, SDGs, Others
-
COVER STORIES23 hours ago
High Expectations As Ministers Assume Office, Unveil Agenda
-
CRIME22 hours ago
Troops Thwart Terrorists Plan, Clear Maiduguri-Kondugu-Bama Road
-
POLITICS23 hours ago
PDP Clears 34 Aspirants For Bayelsa, Kogi Gov’ship Polls
-
BUSINESS19 hours ago
Refinery: Dangote’s High Tech Excites Engineers
-
NEWS23 hours ago
2019: PMB Gave False Information To INEC – Atiku
-
COVER STORIES23 hours ago
FG To Inject N600bn Into Power Sector – TCN
-
EDITORIAL23 hours ago
Ethnic Nationalism And Nigerian Unity