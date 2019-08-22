LAW
Man Divorces Wife Of 15 Years Over Nagging
An Ibadan-based businessman, Isiaka Adam, on Thursday, prayed a Mapo Customary Court in Ibadan to dissolve his 15-year-old marriage to his wife, Bilikis, because her nagging attitude was wrecking his business.
In his petition before Chief Ademola Odunade, the court’s President, Isiaka, a resident of Egbede area in Ibadan, said that his wife might completely ruin his business through unnecessary nagging if the court did not end their union.
He added that his wife and mother of his five children wanted him to be a poor man in order to prevent him from marrying a second wife.
“Bilikis is usually sad that my business is doing well everyday because she falsely imagines that I may marry a second wife, which makes her to be nagging.
“Oftentimes, she comes to my office to rain curses on me after stripping herself naked, even before my friends and employees.
“At other times, she blackmails me that I have used her for money ritual and that is the reason why my business has been booming everyday.
“My lord, anytime Bilikis rained curses on me, I see the negative effect immediately.
“She said that I would have a car crash and it came to pass. She also said that my business would suffer great setback and it happened.
“I don’t know how it happens; if Bilikis requests for a certain amount of money from me, I give her double the amount and she still goes around peddling lies against me.
“For example, I gave her N70,000 instead of the N50,000 she requested for the last time. Bilikis is evil. My lord, please separate so that I can have my peace,” Isiaka pleaded.
The respondent, however, opposed the suit and denied some of the allegations levelled against her by her estranged husband.
Bilikis, who trades in provisions, prayed the court not to put an end to her marriage because there was nowhere she could go.
“Moreover, Isiaka was the one who deflowered me and he has prevented me from getting close to my parents,” Bilikis stated.
In his judgment, the court president held that since the marriage had been irreparably damaged, he had no choice than to dissolve it, in the interest of peace.
Odunade advised spouses to avoid unnecessary mutual suspicion between them in order to enjoy lasting relationship.
He granted custody of the first three children produced by the union to the plaintiff and directed the respondent to take charge of the last two.
Odunade ordered Isiaka to pay a monthly allowance of N10,000 for the upkeep of the two children with Bilikis, in addition to being responsible for their education and other welfare.
(NAN)
