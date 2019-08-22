Ministerial Appointment: ‘Why Am Absolutely Loyal To Buhari’ – Sylva

The newly appointed Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva has offered reasons why he has stood firm and remained absolutely loyal to President Muhammad Buhari over the years, declaring that President Buhari’s zero tolerance to corruption and humanitarian edge is endearing.

Chief Timipre Sylva, who made this known in a statement issued by his media aide, Julius Bokoru and sent to newsmen in Yenagoa via email, said ‘the President cares for the poor so much he cannot stand to see those in authority impoverish the poor even further by pilfering the commonwealth. That is one of the (many) reasons I have always stood by him’

Chief Sylva also said his appointment as the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources will afford him the opportunity to rededicated myself to the service of this country and our people,’ I thank President Muhammadu Buhari for this opportunity to serve our dear nation. President Buhari is a very, very good and compassionate man’

The Minister of state for Petroleum and former governor of Bayelsa State, Chief Timipre Sylva, has expressed his drive towards working for a stronger, increasingly prosperous nation, said he would work assiduously for a prosperous, richer country

The leader of the All Progressives Congress in Bayelsa State also spoke movingly about his wife ‘My wife is personal and all to me’ he started

‘I give glory to God, and, of course, my dear wife who have always stood by me. She has been my pillar and my strength. I must thank, too, all those, too much to mention, who always stood by me through thick and thin. I will never disappoint you’