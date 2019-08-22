Missing Commercial Sex Worker Found Dead In Rivers

The decomposing corpse of a suspected commercial sex worker, who went missing last Sunday was yesterday morning found at a refuse dump in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State.

The development, LEADERSHIP observed came barely one week after the corpse of another suspected commercial sex worker, identified as Jennifer Nwokocha, was found in a hotel room along Woji Road GRA, Port Harcourt.

It also observed that in July this year, a 23-year old mother of one, identified as Maureen Ewurum, was found dead in a hotel room along Peremabiri Street in GRA, Port Harcourt.

Late Nwokocha hailed from Omoku in Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni local government area of Rivers State while late Ewurum hailed from Abia State.

When LEADERSHIP visited the refuse dump located along the Agip Bus-Stop axis of Aggrey Road, Port Harcourt, where the corpse was dumped, it found out that body was wrapped in black nylon.

It was not clear at the time of filling this report, if the victim, a mother of four, was strangled like the previous two victims, Nwokocha and Ewurum.

It was gathered that the lady went missing last Sunday after she was was picked by her client in the Old Port Harcourt Town.

A resident, who pleaded for anonymity said: “We saw here last on Sunday evening. She even gave us N20,000 to keep for her before she left but never returned.”

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, Nnamdi Omoni, could not be reached for confirmation.