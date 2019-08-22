Nasarawa Govt. To Revive State-Owned Ailing Businesses – Gov. Sule

The Nasarawa State Government has promised to revive the state-owned ailing businesses in order to provide employment opportunities for the youths in the state.

Gov. Abdullahi Sule made the promise on Thursday in Lafia at an Entrepreneurs Summit organised by the state.

Represented by Abigail Waya, the Permanent Secretary in the state Ministry of Commerce, Sule also said that government would initiate programmes to empower the people.

He said the summit come at the right time when government was working hard to revive its ailing businesses and reposition them for economic development of the state.

“We as a government would also create enabling environment for young entrepreneurs to strive and remain in business,’’ the governor said.

He said that although the state was endowed with a lot of mineral resources, the technical and managerial skills to harness them was lacking.

Sule, however, said the state was ready to partner with relevant organisations to bridge the gap.

He assured that the state government would facilitate easy access to credit and grant to enable prospective entrepreneurs to set up businesses.

The governor said the summit would go a long way in building capacity of the participants and provide opportunity to create wealth.

Earlier, Stella Ajege, the Coordinator of the summit, said the programme was aimed at developing the capacity of entrepreneurs to identify opportunities to create wealth.

The theme of the summit was, “Entrepreneurship and the Economy: The Role of the Government in Building Start ups.’’