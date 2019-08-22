NFIU Guildlines: We Are Exploring Other Options- Govs

Governors of the 36 states under the aegis of the Nigerian Governors’ Forum, have said they are exploring other options over the Nigerian Financial Intelligence Unit ( NFIU) directive that they should not tamper with funds accruing to local government areas from the Federation Accounts.

Chairman of the NGF and Ekiti state governor, Kayode Fayemi disclosed this to newsmen after a meeting of the forum in Abuja on Wednesday night.

When asked on the governors’ next line of action regarding the NFIU guidelines, he said”We are court, we are exploring other options”.

LEADERSHIP recalls that the NFIU had in May stopped the governors from tampering with the monthly allocations of the local government areas in their states.

The NFIU had announced a ban on transactions on state and local government joint accounts, arguing that such accounts are only transitional accounts from where funds should go directly to the accounts of local governments.

The NFIU had also placed a limit on cash withdrawals from local governments accounts to a maximum of N500,000 per day. It had warned banks to ensure strict compliance..

The NFIU, which was excised from the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), set June 1, 2019, as the takeoff date of the new order.

The governors had described as illegal the NFIU’s ban on transactions on state and local governments joint accounts, arguing that such accounts are only transitional accounts from where funds should go directly to the accounts of local governments.

Meanwhile, the NGF also deliberated on several issues and resolved as follows ” forum was briefed by the deputy chairman ,Aminu Tambuwal Governor of Sokoto State on the meeting between the Forum and the African Development Bank, the offlcials came in company of existing and potential Chinese investors in Nigeria.

“The meeting “as part of a series of high-level engagements driven by the AIDB to promote the establishment of Special Agro-promising Zones (SAPZs) in Nigeria. TMSM’ZS which will bring together the farming and and processing community have the potential of attracting about $1 billion from the AtDB and up to $4 billion with the entry of private sector investors.

“Following an update from the NGF Secretariat on Basic Health Care Fund (BHCF), State Hcatth Insurance Agency and the fact that Nigeria has been polio-free for 3 years and on the verge of being certified polio free, members resolved to continue to support the actualization of universal health coverage in the country.

” The Forum received a presentation on the forthcoming state of the States Conference scheduled to hold from 26 27 November 2019, from Scott Sheldon the Managing Director of CWC.

The chairman of the forum said governors pledged to “ark with the team from CWC to deliver on the objectives of the conference.

Fayemi also said the forum received a presentation on Polio eradication from Rotary Intemational Nigeria PolioPlus Committee, led by the Chairman Dr. Tunji Funsho.

“The Governors expressed willingness to prioritize routine immunization coverage in the States which will ensure that Nigeria is declared polio free and ensure sustainability moving forward,” he said.