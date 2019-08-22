NEWS
NPA Board Moves To Reposition Eastern Ports
The Board of the Nigerian Port Authority (NPA) has said it is making efforts aimed at repositioning Eastern Ports as well as addressing the challenges facing the staff.
Chairman of the Board, Emmanuel Olajide Adesoye, disclosed this yesterday in Port Harcourt, the Rivers State capital, while speaking newsmen shortly after a meeting between members of the board and stakeholders of Rivers Port Complex Port Harcourt.
Adesoye stated that members of the board were on assessment tour of situation in all the Eastern Ports, saying that the NPA management will address the infrastructure challenges facing the Rivers Port Complex.
He said: “You have seen that we have been to Calabar Port, we have been to Onne Port and today, we are in Rivers Port. We are here to assess the situation in all the Eastern Ports.
“We have done that in Lagos Ports and the Western Ports before. We are having on-the-spot assessment of situation in Eastern Ports.
“The staff of Rivers Port are very committed and I have seen their enthusiasm. The issue of infrastructure is being addressed by the management of NPA.”
Earlier in his welcome address at the stakeholders meeting, the Port Manager, Rivers Port Complex, Yunusa Ibrahim Anji, decried encroachment of NPA property by host communities.
Anji listed the lack of finger jetty at the NPA dockyard as one of the challenges facing the Rivers Port Complex.
He called for the assistance of the NPA management in the another tug boat to assist its only functional tug boat, MT Otuoke, which has been out of commission since April 2017.
