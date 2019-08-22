Nwosu Canvasses For Quarterly Assessment Of Ministers

***cautions against rivalry among ministers

Governorship candidate of the Action Alliance (AA) in the last election in Imo State, Chief Uche Nwosu has called on the President, Muhammadu Buhari to put in place a mechanism in which the Ministers’ performances would be assessed quarterly.

According to him, the portfolios of the Ministers show that the President understands their field of experience and their ability to deliver in their areas of assignment.

While commending the President especially for returning the reappointed ministers back to their previous ministries to complete the policies they started, the Imo State politician caution against rivalry, especially between the substantive ministers and the Ministers of states that were sworn-in on Wednesday

Speaking with some journalists in Abuja on the ministers and their designations, Nwosu said, “l want to congratulate the ministers for the different portfolios assigned to them and also congratulate Mr. President for given them portfolios according to their experience and fields.

“More especially l want to congratulate the President for those of them that came back to their former positions. Like Babatunde Fashola, SAN who is now in the Ministry of Works and Housing, former Attorney General and Minister of Justice, Malami, who is back to his position, former governor of Akwa Ibom, Senator Godswill Akpabio, who is a real Niger Delta man to handle the issue of Niger Delta, Rotimi Amaechi, who is back to Transportation, Ngige, who is back to Labour, my friend Uche Ogah, who has been assigned Minister of state for Steel and Mines and my brother, Dr. Emeka Nwajiuba, who has been assigned as Minister of state for education. These are well qualifed experienced people.

“So, I want to congratulate them and congratulate Mr President. But my advice to them is that work has stated: work started one hour after their inauguration. So it’s left for then now to tell Nigerians what they can offer and l want Mr. President also to set up a performance guideline for each of the ministers on what they will do or have done every three months, it will be a welcome development.”

Speaking on designation as substantive and Minister of State, Nwosu said there is no difference in the two as no Minister implement policy on his own.

According to him, the state and substantive ministers are the same as every policy proposal or implementation ends with the President.

He charged them to eschew internal rivalry that was associated with the state and substantive ministers in the past.

Reacting to question on the placement of some as substantive and others as state minister, Nwosu said, “Let me ask a question, what is the work of the minister? A minister is an appointee of the President who act on behalf of the president whether you are a substantive minister or minister of state. Anything your do must stop at the table of the President.

“lf you have a substantive minister from Kaduna does it mean he will go and put road there on his own, you must come back to the table of the President. So, being a substantive minister does not actually bring any developmental projects to the states of the ministers We have had substantive ministers from different zones before at the end of the day those of them that were ministers of states made more impact in their states more than the substantive ministers.”