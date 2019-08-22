NEWS
Officers Of FRSC In Kebbi Returns N443,180 To Relatives Of Accident Victims
Officers of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Kebbi has returned N443,180 to relatives of the victims of two road traffic crashes in the state.
The money was recovered at two different scenes of road crashes in Birnin Kebbi and Argungu local government areas of the State.
The Sector Commander in the state, Mr Abayomi Asaniyan, disclosed this to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday.
“The FRSC recovered at two different scenes of road traffic crashes the sum of N400,160 at Argungu- Birnin Kebbi bypass junction in Argungu local government area and N43,020 at old cemetery in Birnin Kebbi local government area.
“All the recovered monies have been handed over to the relatives of the victims accordingly, ” he said.
Asaniyan commended the efforts of his men and praised their integrity.
“I urge all officers and men in the command to continue to do their best and ensure prompt rescue of road crash victims.
“They should also continue to exhibit good character they are known for by always documenting monies and other items recovered from scenes of crashes and promptly hand over to the victims or relations of dead ones without tampering with any of the items,” he urged.
He warned that the monitoring teams will always be on the road to fish out any staff that engages in extortion or compromise in the discharge of their duties.
The sector enjoined motorists to be more patient, and obey traffic rules and regulations to avoid sustaining injuries or loss of lives and property on the road.
MOST READ
Obaseki Tasks Stakeholders On Shared Commitment To Sustainable Palm Oil Production
FG Urged To Address Youth Unemployment
MRA Hails NIPC Over Compliance With FOI Obligations
Ibadan Monarchs May Lose Crown As Makinde Resolves To Discontinue With Prosecution
Ministerial Appointment: ‘Why Am Absolutely Loyal To Buhari’ – Sylva
Ekiti APC Felicitates With Otunba Niyi Adebayo
NPA Board Moves To Reposition Eastern Ports
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES22 hours ago
Govs Meet Over NFIU Guidelines, SDGs, Others
- COVER STORIES21 hours ago
High Expectations As Ministers Assume Office, Unveil Agenda
- CRIME20 hours ago
Troops Thwart Terrorists Plan, Clear Maiduguri-Kondugu-Bama Road
- POLITICS21 hours ago
PDP Clears 34 Aspirants For Bayelsa, Kogi Gov’ship Polls
- SPONSORED23 hours ago
PTAD Commences Fifth Phase Of Parastatals Pensioner Verification Exercise
- BUSINESS17 hours ago
Refinery: Dangote’s High Tech Excites Engineers
- NEWS21 hours ago
2019: PMB Gave False Information To INEC – Atiku
- EDITORIAL21 hours ago
Ethnic Nationalism And Nigerian Unity