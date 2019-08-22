Officers Of FRSC In Kebbi Returns N443,180 To Relatives Of Accident Victims

Officers of Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Kebbi has returned N443,180 to relatives of the victims of two road traffic crashes in the state.

The money was recovered at two different scenes of road crashes in Birnin Kebbi and Argungu local government areas of the State.

The Sector Commander in the state, Mr Abayomi Asaniyan, disclosed this to newsmen in Birnin Kebbi on Thursday.

“The FRSC recovered at two different scenes of road traffic crashes the sum of N400,160 at Argungu- Birnin Kebbi bypass junction in Argungu local government area and N43,020 at old cemetery in Birnin Kebbi local government area.

“All the recovered monies have been handed over to the relatives of the victims accordingly, ” he said.

Asaniyan commended the efforts of his men and praised their integrity.

“I urge all officers and men in the command to continue to do their best and ensure prompt rescue of road crash victims.

“They should also continue to exhibit good character they are known for by always documenting monies and other items recovered from scenes of crashes and promptly hand over to the victims or relations of dead ones without tampering with any of the items,” he urged.

He warned that the monitoring teams will always be on the road to fish out any staff that engages in extortion or compromise in the discharge of their duties.

The sector enjoined motorists to be more patient, and obey traffic rules and regulations to avoid sustaining injuries or loss of lives and property on the road.