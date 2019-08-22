Osinbajo Presides Over NEC Meeting

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo on Thursday presided over the National Economic Council (NEC) meeting at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Osinbajo, who chairs the NEC, is the head of Nigeria’s Economic Management team.

The meeting comes on the heels of the inauguration of new ministers by President Muhammadu Buhari on Wednesday.

The NEC meeting, held monthly, deliberates on the coordination of the economic planning efforts and economic programmes of the various levels government.

The council comprises the 36 state governors, the Governor of Central Bank of Nigeria, Minister of Finance, Secretary to the Government of the Federation and other government officials and agencies whose duties hinge on the economy. (NAN)