NEWS
Police Re-Arrest Escaped Prisoner in Enugu
Enugu State Police Command says it has re-arrested Gideon Balogun, a prisoner that escaped from the Nigerian Correctional Service (NCS) in Enugu in 2017.
The command’s Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Ebere Amaraizu, in a statement on Thursday said Balogun, who hailed from Edo, was re-arrested on Aug. 21, in Emene, an outskirt of Enugu metropolis.
He revealed that the suspect, a former inmate of Enugu Prison, had been on the wanted list of the NCS in Enugu State.
“Police operatives of Emene Division in the early hours of Wednesday re-arrested the wanted suspect while attempting to steal shafts from a mechanic workshop located in Emene, along Enugu-Abakiliki Road,’’ the police spokesman said.
Amaraizu said that the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Suleiman Balarabe, has directed for a full scale investigations into the alleged nefarious activities of the suspect and to arraign him in court. (NAN)
