Revolutionnow: 12 Northern Groups Pullout Of Planned Protests

No fewer than 12 out of the 15 groups that formed the Joint Northern Action Front has pullout from tomorrow’s planned protests in parts of the North under the banner of #RevolutionNow.

The groups in a joint statement made available to LEADERSHIP in Abuja, yesterday and signed by secretary, Joint Northern Action Front, Tanko Mustapha said that 12 out of the 15 groups that formed the Joint Northern Action Front that earlier agreed to take part in a planned #revolutionow protest in some northern states of Nigeria have decided to dissociate themselves from the protests.

The statement reads in part, “ We are pleased to announce today that these twelve groups have resolved to pull its members out of tomorrow’s planned protests called by the Joint Northern Action Front which we were part of. Our withdrawal from the Action Front and pullout from the protests are informed by the following considerations; We have reviewed the planned

protests by critically looking into their nature, salient intentions and most importantly, their likely negative consequences on the North in particular and democracy generally;

“We discovered that the main intention of the protests is far from checking government excesses that are of national concerns but rather to further the hidden agenda of some people from south western zone; We are concerned that the nature of the protests may very likely not

be by peaceful conduct and it will not only be unproductive but may have negative consequences on the north and our democracy as well;

“We weighed all the possibilities against the background of the dangerous situation brought unto countries like Libya, Yemen etc who embarked on such moves blindly; After candidly weighing the pros and cons stated above, we arrived at the conclusion that in the sum total,

the exercise is ill informed, in bad taste, counterproductive, self-serving as well as an ill wind that will not blow anybody any good; Without in any way claiming that this government is without

serious blameworthy lapses in failure of governance in all aspects especially security, economy, infrastructure etc, we wish to align with the patriotic position of the apex conglomerate of groups in the north, the CNG that every issue can be discussed and resolved in a civilized manner and never by violence;

“As we today declare a complete pullout from participation in the organization and call for the protests and advise all people of the north to disregard the calls, we also draw the attention of government to the urgency of addressing all the observed lapses and misgovernance

if we are to avoid worse uprisings;

“These glaring lapses include, though not limited to a long list of broken promises such as the continued deception over minimum wage, deceit in poverty eradication, false war on corruption and worse of all, the inclusion of all manner of elements including people with pending corruption cases in the President’s ministerial list, warped appointments and severe breach of the principle of rule of law;

Finally, we tell government that Nigerians are indeed angry and it mustchange its failed approach to leadership before it becomes too late.”