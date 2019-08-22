SDP Confirms Adeniran As National Chairman

The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) has confirmed the appointment of Professor Tunde Adeniran as the national chairman of the party.

The disclosure was made after a National Executive Committee meeting held in Abuja on Thursday.

Adeniran who was appointed acting national chairman of the party on 11th February, 2019 said the party under his watch will put disagreement behind and resposition it to bounce back.

“We have put past disagreement behind us and resolved to unite everybody and March together into a glorious future that lies ahead as a united family through complementary and mutually reinforcing solidarity to make our beloved Party stronger as we all desire.

He stated that as part of reposition, the party has set a new electoral targets for the party and is already working assiduously with a strong sense of duty and a consuming passion for goal attainment. “In the light of the forgoing we will, in the weeks and months ahead, be taking some bold and strategic steps to enable us rebuild the party into a cohesive political family, re-ignite our hopes and aspirations and transform it into a wholesome political organization in nature, essence and in character-one guided by its Noble ideology and the fundamental democratic principles of internal democracy, equity and fairness, transparency and accountability.”

The party also confirmed Dr Agunloye Olu and Hajiya Sadatu Abdullahi as Deputy National Chairman (South) and National Welfare secretary respectively. It similarly, approved the appointment of National publicity secretary, Financial secretary, youth leader, National Vice Chairman (South West), Vice Chairman (North West), Vice Chairman (South South), Vice Chairman (South East), National labour and Civil Society Secretary and National Leaders Persons with Disabilities.