Security: Group Calls On Ministers To Increase Support For Police

Initiative for Leadership Development and Change, a non-governmental organisation, has called for synergy and increased support among the new ministers for the Nigeria Police to curtail insecurity.

Chief Ugochukwu Nnam, the president of the group told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Thursday that the new cabinet had much work to do in ensuring security and economic stability.

He described President Buhari as a man of vision and urged the new ministers to join the president in stamping out insecurity challenges in the country.

“President Buhari’s next level packages cannot be delivered without the support and contribution of his ministers.

“Let all hands be on deck to especially assist and support the police and other security agencies in the fight against kidnapping and banditry,’’ he said.

Nnam praised the Inspector-General of Police and the Intelligence Response Team for rising to the occasion in the arrest of the notorious kidnap kingpin Hamisu Wadume.