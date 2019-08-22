FOOTBALL
Vincent Kompany Gives Up Coaching Duty At Anderlecht
Anderlecht player-manager Vincent Kompany is giving up some match-day duties after a winless start in the Belgian Pro League.
Assistant coach Simon Davies has said he will now take responsibility for tactical changes and substitutions, while Kompany will step up on the field as captain.
Kompany has overseen two draws and two defeats, including a second-half slump at Kortrijk last weekend in a 4-2 loss. Anderlecht sit 13th in the 16-team league.
Davies said the new system starts at defending champion Genk on Friday.
The coach, who followed Kompany from Manchester City in the summer, said “we need some stability” and added that his boss is “really going to concentrate on being the player on match day.”
This decision comes following criticism in Belgium after Kompany was accused of taking on too big of a role.
Kompany will not be able to oversee his coaching duties while he is with the Belgium national side, following his recent call up, while the four-time Premier League winner also has his Manchester City testimonial on Sept. 11.
Anderlecht signed Samir Nasri and Kemar Roofe this summer, while former City teammate Craig Bellamy joined his coaching staff.
MOST READ
Obaseki Tasks Stakeholders On Shared Commitment To Sustainable Palm Oil Production
FG Urged To Address Youth Unemployment
MRA Hails NIPC Over Compliance With FOI Obligations
Ibadan Monarchs May Lose Crown As Makinde Resolves To Discontinue With Prosecution
Ministerial Appointment: ‘Why Am Absolutely Loyal To Buhari’ – Sylva
Ekiti APC Felicitates With Otunba Niyi Adebayo
NPA Board Moves To Reposition Eastern Ports
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES22 hours ago
Govs Meet Over NFIU Guidelines, SDGs, Others
- COVER STORIES22 hours ago
High Expectations As Ministers Assume Office, Unveil Agenda
- CRIME20 hours ago
Troops Thwart Terrorists Plan, Clear Maiduguri-Kondugu-Bama Road
- POLITICS21 hours ago
PDP Clears 34 Aspirants For Bayelsa, Kogi Gov’ship Polls
- SPONSORED24 hours ago
PTAD Commences Fifth Phase Of Parastatals Pensioner Verification Exercise
- BUSINESS18 hours ago
Refinery: Dangote’s High Tech Excites Engineers
- NEWS22 hours ago
2019: PMB Gave False Information To INEC – Atiku
- COVER STORIES22 hours ago
FG To Inject N600bn Into Power Sector – TCN