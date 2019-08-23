Aregbesola Tasks NSCDC On Intelligence Gathering

The minister of Interior, Ogbeni Rauf Aregbesola has said that the war against insecurity is a “ must win’ and to that effect , directed officers and men of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), to provide the necessary intelligence to help lead security agencies win the war.

The newly appointed minister who urged the Civil Defenders to rise to the challenge of salvaging the nation’s security, expressed confidence that the Ministry of Interior under his watch will record significant achievements before the end of the year.

According to Aregbesola who insisted that the NSCDC has the task of aiding lead security agencies eliminate the nation’s enemies said, warfare involves intelligence and organisation, as effective intelligence also involves legwork and inspiration.

He gave the charge during a familiarisation tour to the National Headquarter of the Corps, in company of the permanent secretary, Barrister Georgina Ekeoma Ehuriah, yesterday, in Abuja.

The minister said, “Because you are not the lead security agency, you must strengthen your capacity for effective intelligence gathering. Be conscious of the fact that the early warning signal your agency provides to others will help nip threats in the bud.

“My emphasis is on the timely and effective release of danger signals that will help sister agencies work better. Rather than being reactive, we should be proactive.”

Aregbesola who explained that the hallmark of security was not the confrontation of crisis but the elimination of threats, which the Corps will now focus on said, as lead agency in communal security, the corps should utilise its closeness to the grassroots to gather result oriented lead intelligence that will liberate the nation from threats.

On how to achieve this goal, the minister who assured the corps that his administration would continue to address their needs in terms of manpower development and equipment supply, promised that their welfare and entitlements will also be improved.

“I want to reassure you that , I will do everything within my power to continue empowering you by providing all the necessary equipment and enablers required for you to prevail on the field.”

Speaking earlier, the permanent secretary of the Ministry of Interior, Barr. Georgina Ehuriah said the minister was the best candidate to take the ministry to the next level.

“He is a goal getter, hardworking man and a man with the Midas touch,” she said, adding that he was already hitting the ground running with his familiarisation tour of agencies under the ministry.