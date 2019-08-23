FMBN Vows To Address Housing Needs Of NHF Contributors

The Federal Mortgage Bank of Nigeria (FMBN) has reiterated its readiness to partner with Federal Road Maintenance Agency (FERMA) towards resolving the housing needs of its staff contributing to the National Housing Fund (NHF).

The managing director/ chief executive of FMBN, Arc Musa Dangiwa disclosed this in Abuja on Thursday when he received the management of FERMA led by its managing director, Engr. Nurudeen Rafindadi at the headquarters.

Dangiwa enjoined FERMA staffs to take advantage of FMBN products to own a home, since every Nigerian deserves good shelter, noting that the bank discovered that houses built by developers were expensive and created cooperatives to facilitate home ownership.

The MD assured of its strategic partnership with FERMA geared towards creating affordable mortgages for its staffs, promising to assist them towards realising their dreams of home ownership.

He informed that plans are underway to kick-start its rent-to-own pilot housing scheme with 3000 houses at the existing estates funded by FMBN nationwide and non-funded estates.

The MD said that the bank decided to automate its processes and give NHF contributors unfettered access to information about their contributions and policies associated with the scheme for greater transparency, accountability and service delivery.

Dangiwa hinted that the bank has adopted innovative technologies that would bring their services to the doorstep of contributors through the unveiling of *219# USSD short code, mobile apps for android & iOS platforms, online self-service kiosk, SMS and email notifications.

He appealed to workers in the organised private sector and self-employed individuals who are yet to join the scheme to urgently register and commence contributions of 2.5 percent of their monthly income.

On his part, the managing director of FERMA, Engr. Nurudeen Rafindadi said that the essence of the visit was to build synergy between the two agencies and brainstorm on how FMBN could assist in the housing needs of its staff.

The FERMA boss commended the management of FMBN on the giant strides recorded in the bank so far, by introducing innovative products to boost their services.