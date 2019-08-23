FRCN Opens Online Portal Fastracking Registration To 48hrs

Financial Reporting Council of Nigeria (FRCN) has unveiled an online portal which registers individuals within 48 hours relying on the database of the Bank Verification Number ( BVN).

Speaking at the unveiling of the portal in Lagos, yesterday, executive secretary and chief executive of the FRCN, Daniel Asapokhai noted that the council is leveraging on the database of the Bank Verification Number to reduce the discomfort of visiting the FRCN office for registration by professionals.

He noted that the portal ensure the council fulfils its mandates through a friendlier, responsive and cost-saving process that makes it easier to do business with government. “The new individual registration portal, enables a professional register with the Council at the comfort of his office, home or indeed anywhere internet is available without a physical visit to our offices.

“Furthermore, it reduces the registration process period to the barest minimum. With the new individual registration portal, we expect to issue registration numbers within 48 hours after success completion of the online registration process.

“What we have been able to do is to take out the points of friction in that process which is the collection of biometric information by leveraging on the existing national data bases, the banking industry data base, which is the BVN and the national identity database. So with your BVN or NIN, the registration with the FRCis now swifter and it can be completed within 48 hours.

“We are doing this to reduce the footprint of information that the council holds. In the past we will collect all your biometric information, and store it in our system but with this new improvement we don’t even have to collect that information.

“When we started registering individual professionals in 2013, the Nigerian environment was not as developed as it is today, there was no BVN or NIN but this is 2019 and I think we should be able to leverage all of these existing data bases and it also accords with the philosophy of government that identity data bases should be consolidated in the country.’’

Calling on professionals as well as the public to make use of the portal, he said “part of why we are registering professionals is so that public oversight can be provided over people that provide critical services. So professionals that service members of the public need to be registered with the FRC and members of the public or company that is using the services of professional accountants or any other professional in financial reporting you can ask what their registration number is and then get to the FRC website to see the status of that professional whether they are duly registered or not and what issues they have.”

Demonstrating the use of the portal, deputy director and head, Strategy, Research and Policy at FRCN, Dr Iheanyi Anyahara explained that the registration portal is simplified such that all that is needed is to fill a form, upload scanned certificates and make payment online.