Ganduje Hails S’Arabia For 2019 Hajj Success

The executive governor of Kano State, Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has visited the ambassador of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia to Nigeria, Adnan Mahmoud Bostaji, in his office at the Royal Embassy Abuja on Wednesday.

The governor used the occasion of the visit to extend his congratulations to the custodian of the two Holy Mosques, King Salman Bn Abdulazeez, and the Crown Prince, Mohammed Bn Salman, for the successful completion of this year’s Hajj.

IHR reports that Ganduje expressed his gratitude and appreciation on “the great efforts of the Kingdom in rendering services to pilgrims in general, and to Nigerian pilgrims in particular.”

The issues of mutual interest between Nigeria and Saudi Arabia were also discussed during the meeting.