Gokada To Resume Operations August 26 With Improved Services

Gokada Nigeria which temporary shut down its operations on August 14th says the firm has concluded arrangements to bounce back soon.

The temporary shutdown in operations was recently announced by Gokada CEO, Fahim Saleh on its website.

Explaining the reason of the temporal shutdown, Saleh said “as industry disruptors, we have taken a few steps backward to retrain all our pilots so that each of them would deliver world-class customer satisfaction. We are sorry for the inconvenience this break might cause our loyal customers as we are working on changing the motorcycle taxi game”.

He said Gokada 2.0 promises to deliver the best bike-hailing experience Lagos has ever seen.

Other upgrades, according to him are: Great customer experience from pilots; knowledgeable use of app and navigation sense (Google maps training); improved pilot hygiene; monitored speed limits and real-time tracking; strict adherence to all traffic laws

He also said that there will be a sneak peek at their brand new bikes and also a new and better bike for smooth rides.

On the kind of training, its pilots would be receiving during the period, the CEO said “The major reason we are going on this break is to retrain our pilots as well as offer them great benefits that will make them happy while on the job. In turn, we would produce drivers who have exceptional customer service, great hygiene, smooth driving skills, and GPS navigation sense all to serve you better.

On safety, he added “Gokada will return with higher safety measures in place. The plan is to achieve a zero-incidence target in our operations. There will be an increased focus on the strictest adherence to speed limits and traffic laws. We would be deploying better and stronger advanced real-time trackers to track incident rates and driver activities while on a trip.

We want you to know that we always have your best interest at heart”.