WORLD
Google Disables YouTube Channels For Hong Kong ‘Influence Operation’
Google said it disabled 210 channels from its platform YouTube which uploaded content related to the ongoing pro-democracy protests in Hong Kong in an apparent coordinated influence operation.
Shane Huntley, director of Google Security’s Threat Analysis Group, said in a blog post that the channels were disabled earlier in the week “when we discovered channels in this network behaved in a coordinated manner while uploading videos related to the ongoing protests in Hong Kong.
“This discovery was consistent with recent observations and actions related to China announced by Facebook and Twitter.”
Earlier in the week Twitter and Facebook accused the Chinese government of running a social media campaign to manipulate public opinion against pro-democracy protesters in Hong Kong and taking advantage of social media platforms that are banned on the mainland.
Google said that it found “use of VPNs and other methods to disguise the origin of these accounts and other activity commonly associated with coordinated influence operations”.
VPNs, or virtual private networks, are often used to circumvent geo-restrictions and censorship.
Some of the 936 accounts originating from China which Twitter suspended this week saying they were part of a state-backed campaign for allegedly attempting “to sow political discord in Hong Kong” also used VPNs.
The moves by the social media giants are a rebuke of China’s attempt to shape opinion around the protests, as masses of Hong Kong residents have taken to the streets for weeks against what they say is Beijing’s creeping rule over the semi-autonomous territory.
MOST READ
Man Gets Bail After 1 Year In Police Detention
Kogi CJ Releases 16 Awaiting Trial Inmates
Minister Targets September For Presentation Of 2020 Budget
Kogi West: Adeyemi Applauds Tribunal For Voiding Melaye’s Election
Xeus Boss Admitted As NIM Fellow
We Will Deliver Our Mandate – Tijjani Aliyu
‘Aregbesola Will End Illegal Replacement In Paramilitary’
MOST POPULAR
- COVER STORIES3 hours ago
FBI Releases Full List Of Nigerians Indicted Of Cybercrime
- EDUCATION3 hours ago
Wamakko To Build First Private Varsity In Sokoto
- NEWS2 hours ago
‘Aregbesola Will End Illegal Replacement In Paramilitary’
- NEWS4 hours ago
Operation Lafiya Dole: New TC, Adeniyi Leads Patrol Around Gajigana
- NEWS7 hours ago
Judgement On Kaduna Central: LA Considers Next Step
- CRIME3 hours ago
Saudi Authorities To Execute 23 Nigerians For Drug Crimes
- NEWS3 hours ago
Groom Pays N50, 000 As Bride Price, Marries Sultan’s Daughter
- NEWS2 hours ago
NLC Confirms Ubgoaja As New General Secretary