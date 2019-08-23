NEWS
Gov. Ganduje To Reconstruct 15KM NYSC Camp Road
Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje of Kano State has pledged to reconstruct the dilapidated 15 kilometre access road from Kusalla junction to the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) permanent orientation camp ending at Dederi village in Karaye Local Government Area.
News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) recalled that on several occasions, the NYSC Coordinator in the state, Alhaji Ladan Baba appealed to the state government to reconstruct the road.
The governor, represented by the State’s Head of Service, Alhaji Usman Alhaji, made this known at the swearing in of the 2019 Batch ‘B’ stream of Corps members posted to the state for their one year service.
According to the governor, the funds for the project has already been included in the 2019 budget, and assures the NYSC management in Kano that the project will soon commence.
Ganduje further charged the corps members to drop their religious, cultural and ethnic differences and embrace one another for the development of the nation.
The governor added that his administration is committed to the implemention of policies related to youths with the aim of improving their participation in all aspects of life.
According to him, such is also targeted at boosting the nation’s economy.
He added that his administration remained committed to providing adequate security and welfare for corps members and the general populace.
Earlier, the NYSC Coordinator, Alhaji Ladan Baba said the scheme was designed to build a strong, indivisible and egalitarian entity.
He said at the close of registration for the three weeks orientation course, a total of 1,450 Corp members were registered, comprising 719 males and 731 Females.
Baba noted that the orientation camp would observe regimentation in all activities aimed at achieving the set objectives.
