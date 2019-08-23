Gunmen Abduct Sokoto Lawmaker

Yet-to-be apprehended gunmen yesterday abducted Hon. Aminu Bodai, a serving lawmaker in the Sokoto State House of Assembly.

Bodai, who was elected on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), represents Dange/Shuni State Constituency and hails from Bodai village in Dange/Shuni local government area of the state.

According to available information, the gunmen were said to have traced the lawmaker to his residence in Bodai village and whisked him away without hurting anyone around.

Confirming the ugly development, spokesperson of the Sokoto State Police Command, ASP Abubakar Sadiq, assured that they were already on top of the situation.

According to Sadiq, they got information from the Divisional Police Officer of the area in respect of the abduction.

He also revealed that, the Commissioner of Police, Mr Ibrahim Kaoje, has directed a re-enforcement of personnel to the division to ensure speedy tracking of the abductors.

Sadiq further appealed to the general public to assist security agencies by divulging information about new faces within their domains.