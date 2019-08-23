Hyundai Kona, Santa Fe, Tucson Earn NHTSA 5-Star Safety Rating

The 2020 Hyundai Kona, Santa Fe and Tucson were all awarded 5-Star Overall Safety Ratings, the highest available overall safety rating issued by the government’s National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) as a facet of its New Car Assessment Program (NCAP).

NHTSA conducts vehicle testing and ratings each year to give consumers information about crashworthiness, collision avoidance and other areas that improve the safety of new vehicles.

Kona, Santa Fe and Tucson exemplified exceptional safety in crashworthiness and collision avoidance—due to the new Hyundai SmartSense safety technologies available in these 2020 models.

Other features the vehicles offer include: Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist (FCA), which uses the car’s front-facing camera and radar to help detect an imminent collision and avoid impact or minimize damage by braking autonomously. Sensing road markings, Lane Keeping Assist (LKA) helps to prevent accidental lane departure and may automatically steer the car if required. Driver Attention Warning (DAW) monitors ones’ driving patterns—detecting drowsy or inattentive driving. Once detected, it alerts the driver with a sound cue and warning message on the instrument panel. Additional safety technologies in these vehicles include Blind Spot Collision Warning (BCW) and Rear Cross Traffic Warning (RCCW).

Hyundai applauded NHTSA, IIHS, and the automotive industry for working together to make rear seat reminder systems standard features on new vehicles in the future.

According to Hyundai Motors, making these systems standard equipment will help prevent child deaths from heatstroke in vehicles.

In August 2019, Hyundai had announced that they will be making Rear Occupant Alert (ROA) door-logic system standard on most new vehicles by 2022.

Meanwhile, Hyundai Motors has also concluded arrangements to offer a glimpse of how it envisages the future in-car experience under the concept ‘Style Set Free’.

The auto company hopes to demonstrate its customer-centric approach to future mobility with the initiative.

With the initiative, it is possible for cars to be set in such a way that it become extensions of living spaces so customers will be able to personalise their vehicles as they do their homes.

According to Hyundai, “once a simple means of transport to allow people to get from one place to another, the concept of the car is rapidly changing as the boundaries between our lives and automobiles intertwine. Under the banner ‘Style Set Free’, Hyundai Motor illustrates its innovative vision of how cars of the future will become individualised living spaces”.

“People already personalise their living spaces with a multitude of gadgets and different forms of technology. This is something everyone does according to their own tastes and sensibilities. Soon, the same will be done with cars as well. ‘Style Set Free’ is about creating a ‘perfect space’ inside one’s car, and asks what it takes to create such a space”.

With ‘Style Set Free’, Hyundai considers how future vehicles will offer customers more freedom to design their cars in a way similar to how people design their homes, and shape their automobiles the way they do their lifestyles. The company envisions that interiors will be customisable with organic materials.

Commenting, Wonhong Cho, Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing Officer at Hyundai Motor Company said “In the future, self-driving technology in electrified vehicles will eliminate the need for drivers. This won’t be a luxury, it will be an absolute necessity. ‘Style Set Free’ aims to provide a unique in-car experience that no other automakers have offered so far, but one that customers have been looking for.”

‘Style Set Free’ is based on future automotive developments, like autonomous driving. It allows users to fully customise and upgrade their driving environment to create their own life space inside their vehicle through upgradeable products and services. In the future, Hyundai intends to build a self-customising marketplace similar to an app store. Here, customers will have the freedom to select software and hardware for their vehicles to upgrade them according to their needs. With ‘Style Set Free’, the company demonstrates its customer-centric approach to future mobility.

Hyundai will showcase the next steps of its ‘Style Set Free’ concept, which anticipates the revolution of the mobility experience through full customisation, with interactive displays at the 2019 Frankfurt International Motor Show (IAA) which will hold from 10 to 22 September.