NEWS
Insurgency: 133 Refugees Repatriated From Cameroon
The Adamawa state government has received the first batch of 133 refugees repatriated from Minawawo IDPs Camp in Cameroon.
The refugees had fled the country as a result of Boko Haram attacks.
The refugees mostly children were brought back home aboard Nigeria Airforce plane with registration number NAF 917 which landed at Yola International Airport at exactly 5:00pm on Thursday.
The refugees, who are all indigenes of Adamawa state, had spent six years in Minawawo camp, decided to voluntarily withdrew from the camp to reunite with their family members in Nigeria.
Minister for Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Sadiya Faruk, said the federal government has made provisions to engage the refugees in skills acquisition as part of their integration the programme.
Faruk said the repatriation had commenced with Adamawa state indigenes to be followed by Borno and Yobe states respectively.
She said the repatriation followed a tripartite action agreement reached between Nigerian government, Cameroon and National Commission for Refugees, Migrants and Internally Displaced Persons.
“It is a thing of joy to once again receive Nigerian nationals back home from Cameroon. Nigerian government is welcoming them back home.
“They are going to be reintegrated back to the society. Government had respected and responded to the principles of the agreement,” she said.
Receiving the refugees on behalf of state government, the Secretary to the State Government, Engr. Bashir Ahmed, said, the refugees would be profiled and taken to IDPs facilities before identifying and reuniting them with their families.
Ahmed assured that, they would be kept in safe custody and administered vaccinations against diseases before reuniting them with their family members.
Meanwhile, Musa Galau, one of the returnees expressed joy with his return back to Nigeria.
Galau lauded Cameroonian government for their support while they were in Minawawo camp.
“I am happy to be back home after six years in Cameroun,” he added.
