INTERPOL Week: Okocha, Amokachi, Others Battle Police Team

Former Super Eagles captain, Austin Jay Jay Okocha and Daniel Amokachi will lead other ex-internationals to battle the Nigerian Police’s machine team in commemoration of INTERPOL week at the Millennium Park football pitch, tomorrow.

The co-ordinator of the event, Chikulue Iloenyosi disclosed this to newsmen in Abuja, yesterday. He said “The INTERPOL week is to create awareness about the yeoman job the agency is doing and of course we are using sports to drive it home.”

Chikulue, who will captain the ex-internationals team against the CP Garba Baba Umar-led police side, said the ex-internationals team will also parade the likes of Tijani Babaginda, Garba Lawal, Kennedy Boboye, Austin Popo, Emma Okocha.

Others include, Patrick Pascal, Nasiru Jubril, Clement Temile and several others.

LMC chairman and 2nd Vice President of NFF, Shehu Dikko will also be in action for the ex-International.

CP Garba Baba Umar will captain the INTERPOL Machine team, others include, DCP Lanre Bankole, DCP Ude Stanley, ACP Uche Henry and other top officials of the agency.

The football match is slated for 4pm at the Millennium Football Pitch, while the walk which is part of the activities to commemorate the INTERPOL Week will take place Saturday morning from 7am with the national U-23 team, Dream Team on parade and several high profile security chiefs and international community in attendance.